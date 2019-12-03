Bostwick-Dean Looking To Support Youth And Women

By LEANDRA ROLLE

AS the country’s newest senator, attorney Lisa Bostwick-Dean is vowing to fight for the rights of youth and women in the country.

“(As senator), my particular interest would be about youth justice and youth matters and I believe quite frankly that it is essential that the government addresses the youth in a comprehensive manner that is not being done to date by any administration,” she told reporters yesterday, shortly after being sworn in at Government House.

“And that requires us to look at social services and education and, of course, how we deal with them when they come into contact with the law so that is where I would make my greatest difference going forward...and, of course, to continue the legacy of my mother with women’s rights and affairs.”

Her comments to the press came after receiving her letter of appointment to the Senate yesterday, replacing former Senate President Katherine Forbes-Smith.

During a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the resignation of Mrs Forbes-Smith as Senate president, who he announced will become the managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

Of late, Mrs Forbes-Smith has received much criticism from the opposition party because of her dual roles as Senate president and Hurricane Dorian recovery coordinator for Grand Bahama.

But, as the managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, Mrs Forbes-Smith will focus solely on the relief efforts in Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Dorian.

Speaking at yesterday’s ceremony, Dr Minnis congratulated both Mrs Forbes-Smith and Mrs Bostwick-Dean on their new roles, wishing them the best in their endeavours.

He also noted Mrs Bostwick-Dean, who is the daughter of Dame Janet Bostwick and former Senate President Henry Bostwick, will work tirelessly in her role as senator to serve her country.

He continued: “Lisa is not new or naive to the pressures of public life and service. Her willingness to serve is no doubt, in part, a result of the influence of her parents… she’s a passionate advocate for youth justice for which she would no doubt advocate for in her new role.

“As a mother and citizen, I know that she will work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to provide greater economic and social opportunities for our people, to strengthen our democracy and to make our country more resilient in the face of the multiple threats of the global climate emergency.”

While expressing gratitude on her newly appointed role, Mrs Bostwick-Dean also suggested to reporters that she is prepared for the criticisms and responsibilities that come along with it.

“I was asked to serve in public life, but I have resisted until now. It’s not an easy road.. public life, it’s a life that opens you to a lot of criticism and quite frankly attacks by members of the public.”

On Sunday, Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell criticised Mrs Bostwick-Dean’s appointment. He said: “On the appointment of Lisa Bostwick-Dean, the FNM has taken their inspired axiom of ‘friends, family and lovers’ to new heights. Her father, Henry, was president of the Senate; her mother, Janet, was recently made a dame and given the Order of the Bahamas this year; her brother, John, also served in the Senate and now the daughter, Lisa, is appointed to the Senate.

“How much more does this Bostwick family need and want from their party and the state? Very aspiring young FNM’s should justifiably ask their party leader, ‘how much for the Bostwicks – smt, smh (sic),” he continued in a statement.

To this, Mrs Bostwick-Dean said: “I am not going to respond to Mr Mitchell. I don’t think that it is quite frankly deserving of a response other than to say that in as much as he suggested that the Bostwicks have been given something and he lists my mother being awarded the dame (honour), I would say the public knows better than that.”