Tiger Earns Hero Shot

Tiger Woods earned the inaugural Hero Shot at the Baha Mar championship yesterday to kick off the 2019 Hero World Challenge. Woods defeated Jordan Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-to-900.

Woods defeated a star-studded field competing in the Hero Shot at Baha Mar which also featured Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Gary Woodland. The players took their best shots at a bullseye 130 yards away, hitting shots over Reflections pool at Baha Mar.

The first round of the Hero Shot at Baha Mar featured three head-to-head match-ups, Rahm vs Stenson, Woodland vs Spieth and DeChambeau vs Woods, with each player taking six shots at the target. Stenson advanced by a score of 1,200-to-1100, while won Spieth won his match-up by a playoff score of 200-to-100, Woods earned a 900-700 victory.

In the second round, Stenson, Spieth and Woods each took another six shots with the highest two second round scores advancing to the championship.

Spieth and Woods moved on, posting scores of 900 each while Stenson was eliminated after posting a score of 800.

In the championship round, Spieth took on Woods with each taking a final six shots at the target. Woods won in walk-off fashion as the two were tied going into the final shot. Woods called game, hitting bullseye earning 1,000 points.

The Hero World Challenge is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, December 4 to Saturday, December 7, with live television coverage provided by the GOLF Channel during all four rounds and by NBC during the final round.