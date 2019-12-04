Davis Presses Button On ‘No Confidence’ Motion

By RASHAD ROLLE

OPPOSITION leader Philip “Brave” Davis gave notice in the House of Assembly yesterday of a resolution of no confidence that he intends to move against Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at the next sitting of the House.

It concerns whether Dr Minnis misled Parliament during debate last year on a resolution to enter a five year agreement for the Town Centre Mall to house the General Post Office. The resolution was brought because the mall is partly owned by St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette, who was the minister of immigration and financial services at the time.

The prime minister brushed off the threat last night, telling The Tribune: “I’m more concerned with running the country, getting Abaco and Grand Bahama and adjourning cays back together and getting the economy back online and the quality of life back to where it was. However, if Davis and the opposition want to debate we will not object and we will give them a time for the debate to commence. We welcome it.”

Mr Davis originally announced his no confidence motion plans on July 26 but postponed them because of Hurricane Dorian.

His no confidence resolution, read and tabled yesterday evening, notes the constitution mandates that a sitting member of Parliament who becomes interested in a government contract must vacate his or her seat or must obtain an exemption from the House of Assembly “where it appeared to be just to do so” once that interest is disclosed.

The key clause under scrutiny from the Minnis administration’s resolution that was passed last year said: “And whereas one of the beneficial owners of the said Town Centre Mall is a serving Cabinet minister, who did not take part in the discussions leading to the decision to accept the offer to lease portions of the building, which will be made suitable for the operations of the General Post Office at the expense of the landlord; which minister has nonetheless declared his interest.”

After he resigned as minister, Mr Symonette sat for an interview on a ZNS radio show, The Conversation with Shenique Miller, where he revealed he had discussed the terms of the mall lease with Dr Minnis before the matter came to Parliament. He said he was in Mexico when Dr Minnis called him early one morning to indicate the administration was going ahead with the lease. The two then discussed terms, with Mr Symonette indicating the need to reduce the size of the building and explaining that the lease could involve a price of $12 per square foot.

Mr Davis’ no confidence resolution says: “And whereas in his endorsement and approval of the resolution, the member for Killarney in his contribution expressly, knowingly and deliberately misled Parliament and House members in that he said that the member for St Anne’s was not involved in the discussions, negotiations and/or the decision concerning the lease or its terms.

“And whereas the member for Killarney knowingly and deliberately violated at least two principles of the FNM’s adopted and paraphrased seven principles of public life contained in the party’s manifesto. Specifically, on the principle of integrity, holders of public office ‘should not act or take decisions to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family or their friends…,’ additionally, on the principle of honesty, ‘holders of public office should be truthful’ and on the principle of openness, ‘holders of public office should act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner. Information should not be withheld from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for so doing.’

“And whereas given the foregoing, that the member for Killarney knowingly, intentionally and deliberately misled this honourable House. We ask that in their deliberations, House members uphold ancient tradition, convention and precedent of these hollow chambers by placing the honour and integrity of this honourable House above partisan politics and cult of personality.

“Now be it hereby resolved that this honourable House has no confidence in the member for Killarney to continue to serve as prime minister in this honourable House.”