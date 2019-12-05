Food Fever As Paradise Plates Heats Up Again

HANDS for Hunger is putting the finishing touches on preparations for the 2019 Paradise Plates.

The organisation’s signature fundraiser has quickly become known as one of the island’s most anticipated charity events of the year, for both foodies and supporters of good causes alike. Presented by TradeZero, the annual event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, at Atlantis’ Imperial Ballroom.

Guests will enjoy an evening of food, fun and philanthropy including an array of delicious fare and drinks from the country’s top chefs and beverage purveyors.

This year’s indoor food festival will feature over 40 participants, including some of the newest and hottest restaurants in Nassau.

Paradise Plates will also feature multiple chances to win big when guests participate in the annual H4H raffle and signature Wine Pull. Amazing prizes including JetBlue tickets, hotel stays, domestic travel and much more are up for grabs. The raffle is also open to the public and tickets can be purchased online.

Entertainment will include live art and performances by The Essence Band and The Lady’s Band. On the turntables, international guest DJ Nikki Kynard from New York will make an appearance; followed by DJ Cleancut who will set the stage for a DJ Ignite finale. The Stan Burnside Junkanoo Group will cap off the evening with a Junkanoo rush out.

TradeZero has increased its support as the 2019 Presenting Sponsor of Paradise Plates.

“TradeZero is proud to be an ongoing sponsor of such an amazing charity and organisation like Hands for Hunger,” said Dan Pipitone, co-founder of TradeZero. “The work done has been an inspiration to all of us and made a positive impact on our corporate culture.”

Paradise Plates tickets can be purchased online at www.handsforhunger.org or in person at the Hands For Hunger office in the New Providence Community Centre on Blake Road and at Bahamas Vision Centre in the Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza. Guest experience tickets are a $200 donation. Premium access tickets are a $300 donation. All proceeds from this event benefit Hands for Hunger.

For more information about Hands For Hunger or Paradise Plates, visit www.handsforhunger.org or contact the Hands For Hunger office at 327-1660 or via email at donations@handsforhunger.org.