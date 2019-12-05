Grand Bahama Health Officials Delighted To Receive Two New Ambulances

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama health officials are grateful for the donation of two ambulances after the significant loss of emergency vehicles on the island during Hurricane Dorian.

Hospital administrator Sharon Williams said all the ambulances at Grand Bahama’s emergency medical services department were damaged due to flooding caused by storm surge in early September.

On Tuesday, Grand Bahama Health Services received two fully refurbished ambulances that were donated to the Public Hospitals Authority and earmarked for Grand Bahama.

The Rand Memorial Hospital also sustained significant flood damage during Dorian. The entire public health facility is not open to the public; however, patients are able to be receive services in accident and emergency department, which was not compromised.



She said emergency medical services on the island are fully operational, and the staff has resumed working regular eight-hour shifts and responding to emergency and transport for the GBHS.