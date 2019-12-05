It's Beginning To Look A Little Like Christmas

By Leandra Rolle

AMID heavy criticism over the national Christmas tree decorations, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle is urging the Bahamian public to hold off on their conclusions of the tree until all decorations have been completed.

“As far as I’m aware, the tree is still under construction so (to members of the public) please give them an opportunity to complete their work and I think you’ll see something beautiful as you did last year,” she said in an interview with The Tribune yesterday.

Her comments to this newspaper came after images of the Christmas tree at Rawson Square surfaced online, eliciting mocking memes and complaints. Many have lambasted the quality and aesthetics of the decorations and some have even called for the removal of Christmas tree. Others took issue with the fact that the tree was not fully decorated.

One Facebook user wrote: “Every year, we have to be cringing on these concepts… I get the coral farm, starfish and conch shell but the materials looks too fake and chunky.”

Another user said: “Too much money being spent to have these hideous décor year after year. And every year seems to be getting worse.”

Another person wrote: “Well if it was free decoration job then this is cool. If they paid for this, then this unacceptable. We got hit with a disaster we can’t afford to waste money on no tree (sic).”

In the past, the annual Christmas decorations have been subjected to a number of negative remarks from the public, who have mocked the decor on various social media platforms.

When asked to comment on the uproar, Executive Director of Culture Rowena Poitier-Sutherland implored critics to redirect their focus this year to what’s most important in the country.

“I think we’ve gotten into a culture of criticising the tree and people do it and people can be nasty,” she said. “But, I would love it if we could really come together as a community and focus on the real issue and focusing on uplifting our brothers who have suffered through Dorian and giving them something to look forward to - a nice, happy Christmas.”

While defending the the Christmas tree decorations, Mrs Poitier-Sutherland added the ornaments used were meant to reflect the unique Bahamian culture.

“The company…Island Pearls Internationals…made it so that it could be reflective of our culture and give it a little flavour… essentially, the company that made it are Junkanooers and they made the pieces by hand. There’s actually a light show that happens inside the tree…”

Although Mrs Poitier- Sutherland could not reveal the exact cost of the decorations, she said it was less than $20,000. “We heard people saying it cost $32,000. That is not true. It is significantly less. I can’t say how much it was, but it wasn’t in those digits,” she said.

Despite criticisms over the Christmas tree, Mrs Poitier-Sutherland said the ministry wants to encourage all persons to come out and support the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

“We’re giving gifts - that’s the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture - to all of the orphanages. We’re (also) giving gifts to all of the displaced children. It’s going to be a time of coming together. We are including the disabled community and for the first time, there is going to be access for them,” she continued. “And, they’re adding to the tree as well. This has been cultural. This has been a committee effort (and) almost every ministry has been involved and I think it’s going to be one of the most spectacular shows.”

Under the theme “Bahamian Culture: Expanding Our World, Exploring Yours”, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at Rawson Square this Friday.

