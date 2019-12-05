Police Investigate Apparent Drowning

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding an apparent drowning that occurred on Wednesday.
Shortly after 2pm, a group of people were snorkeling in waters off Green Cay near Rose Island, when a woman was discovered unresponsive and floating in the water. She was retrieved from the water and transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
