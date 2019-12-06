Case Discontinued Over Woman's Shooting

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Crown has discontinued proceedings against a 24-year-old man alleged to have tried to kill a woman eight months ago, his attorney has said.

David Cash told The Tribune that the Crown issued a nolle prosequi to announce the abandonment of its case against Shannon Wilson over claims he tried to kill Adena Young on April 1.

Mr Cash said the nolle prosequi was presented to Justice Deborah Fraser this week.

The Crown had previously alleged that shortly after 7am on the date in question, Young was standing at the rear of a vehicle in front of her home on Boatswain Hill, when she was approached by two men armed with a firearm. The men, one alleged to be Wilson, opened fire in her direction, wounding her, before fleeing the scene in a silver coloured Honda vehicle.

Young was subsequently taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition.

During Wilson’s initial arraignment five months ago, however, Mr Cash told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that at the time of the alleged incident, Wilson was wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his bail conditions for his former trial over the alleged attempted murder of Detective Constable 3569 Kendrick Brown on June 10, 2016.

In that matter, Wilson was acquitted by Justice Gregory following a submission of no case to answer by Mr Cash in May.

Additionally, Mr Cash told the chief magistrate that no representative of Migrafill Security Company, which owned the ankle bracelet Wilson was wearing, was listed as a witness, despite the company likely being able to provide a report outlining Wilson’s whereabouts on the date in question.

Mr Cash further submitted that despite the attempted murder allegation, police did not have Young listed as one of the witnesses—much less the complainant—on the charge sheet. Mr Cash submitted that the woman’s name should have been the first name printed on the document.

However, the prosecutor, Woman Corporal Samantha Miah, told the court that officers at the Central Detective Unit (CDU) admitted the omission of Young’s name as the complainant was a “grave” oversight.