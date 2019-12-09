$300 A Week: Pinder Reveals New Target For Minimum Wage

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government is looking to raise the minimum wage in the public sector to at least $300 per week, Labour Director John Pinder said yesterday.

He said internal discussions have revolved around raising the minimum wage to between $300 and $350 for government workers.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the forthcoming increase last week. However, the exact plans have not yet been revealed.

Mr Pinder said it is hoped the government’s increase will lead the private sector to follow suit.

“The government always aims to lead by example and be the benchmark,” he said. “We hope the private sector would follow. We’ve been discussing it for some time at the National Tripartite Council but there has been no conclusion.”

Mr Pinder said about ten percent of public service workers are making minimum wage. There are about 20,000 government workers.

He said the minimum wage increase is necessary because of rising costs of living.

Mr Pinder said the National Tripartite Council has been discussing creating a living wage: a wage high enough to maintain a strong standard of living. However, the council has disagreed on what the living wage should be, he said.

For his part, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation CEO Jeffrey Beckles said talk about what impact the minimum wage increase could have on the private sector is premature.

“What’s there to comment on,” he said yesterday, noting the government hasn’t provided substantive plans. “The one who made the comment has to put meat on the bones (of the plans).”

In August, Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said unions were agitating for a minimum wage increase to between $250 and $300 per week because the existing wage of $210 is “inadequate” for the average Bahamian household.

On Sunday, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell dismissed the anticipated minimum age increase as a “cold, cynical, calculated move” to garner support from the public service, not an act of generosity.

He questioned the government’s about face on the issue, noting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest recently said no minimum wage increase was being contemplated.