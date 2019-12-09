$300 A Week: Pinder Reveals New Target For Minimum Wage

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE government is looking to raise the minimum wage in the public sector to at least $300 per week, Labour Director John Pinder said yesterday.
He said internal discussions have revolved around raising the minimum wage to between $300 and $350 for government workers.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the forthcoming increase last week. However, the exact plans have not yet been revealed.
Mr Pinder said it is hoped the government’s increase will lead the private sector to follow suit.
“The government always aims to lead by example and be the benchmark,” he said. “We hope the private sector would follow. We’ve been discussing it for some time at the National Tripartite Council but there has been no conclusion.”
Mr Pinder said about ten percent of public service workers are making minimum wage. There are about 20,000 government workers.
He said the minimum wage increase is necessary because of rising costs of living.
Mr Pinder said the National Tripartite Council has been discussing creating a living wage: a wage high enough to maintain a strong standard of living. However, the council has disagreed on what the living wage should be, he said.
For his part, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation CEO Jeffrey Beckles said talk about what impact the minimum wage increase could have on the private sector is premature.
“What’s there to comment on,” he said yesterday, noting the government hasn’t provided substantive plans. “The one who made the comment has to put meat on the bones (of the plans).”
In August, Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said unions were agitating for a minimum wage increase to between $250 and $300 per week because the existing wage of $210 is “inadequate” for the average Bahamian household.
On Sunday, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell dismissed the anticipated minimum age increase as a “cold, cynical, calculated move” to garner support from the public service, not an act of generosity.
He questioned the government’s about face on the issue, noting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest recently said no minimum wage increase was being contemplated.
Comments
moncurcool 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
The sad thing is the government can raise the minimum wage to whatever it wants, as it never has to work about debt or deficits. A private business cannot run like the government or it would be out of business. Maybe, the government needs to learn to operate like a private business. It can only spend what is has. Then see how they look at minimum wage.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Between themselves, Tweedle Dumb Minnis and Tweedle Dee Turnquest have zero discipline and business sense. They have clearly articulated their very warped idea of how a country should be governed as evidenced by:
1) Their great propensity to spend willy nilly, borrow and tax;
2) Their great inclination to cut backroom deals with foreign interests while serving up to them on a platter the very best assets that our country has to offer;
3) Their great belief that grossly bloated headcounts within the government sector, including government controlled enterprises, helps preserve their political power;
4) Their great willingness to rob wealthier Peter in order to outright give to poorer Paul as a means of masking their failure to introduce and implement policies that create new private sector wealth with decent paying jobs;
5) Their great and incessant pre-occupation with "buying" votes anyway that they can, but always at the expense of the diminishing number of taxpayers who are still able and willing to pay their taxes; and
6) Their great acceptance of the huge chasm between the diminishing number of "haves" and the ever growing vast majority of "have nots".
Make no mistake about it: This warped idea of governing by Tweedle Dumb Minnis and Tweedle Dee Turnquest is a sure fire recipe for the creation of a failed state and squalid existence for the vast majority of Bahamians.
JackArawak 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
$7.50 an hour is slave wages
xtreme2x 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
what will be an non slave salary? if they get 300.00 per week. hourly rate will be $8.00 per hour @ 7.5 hours per day @ 5 days per week
Dawes 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
I think we can all agree that the minimum wage is too low, however has this been costed out. What will the impact be on Government finances. We will already be running a deficit without these increases, so the increase will be added on top of that. meaning more will have to be borrowed. It seems that for a party that talks about fiscal prudence, they very quickly change their tone when the publicity is bad. Oh and they can hope the private sector will follow suit all they want. The private sector will first work out what the effect will be before they go ahead and do this.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID