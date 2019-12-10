Port Authority Teams With Engineer Group

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) teamed with a non-governmental engineering organisation to ensure Freeport’s rebuilt infrastructure can better withstand future Dorian-type storms.

Its partnership with Engineers Without Borders (EWB), a global consortium of engineering professionals, whose mission is to build a better world through projects that empower communities, resulted in a joint three-week structural assessment of the damage inflicted by the category five storm.

“Our team worked alongside members of EWB on structural assessments for approximately three weeks following Hurricane Dorian,” said Nakira Wilchcombe, the GBPA’s director of building and development services.

“The partnership facilitated the sharing of professional experiences and input regarding damage assessments, and discussion on opportunities for greater resilience in the construction industry.”

The EWB team was led by Kevin Hagen, a civil engineer with more than 40 years’ experience. “EWB partnered with GBPA to provide engineering advice to help them best decide how to move forward with recovery in a resilient manner,” he said.

“Effective engagement of local and regional engineering, architecture and construction resources is central to long-term improvement in the built environment on the island.”

Ms Wilchcombe said the GBPA previously brought local industry practitioners together to discuss where improvements could be made to the building code to increase resiliency, particularly against water-related damage.

“Resilience in construction is, of course, a direct benefit to the property owner in reducing risk of loss,” said Mr Hagen. “Equally important, more resilient construction reduces the broad economic disruption that occurs with major disasters.”

Contractors, engineers, and other design professionals were invited to a workshop to discuss damage assessments and provide input as it relates to the industry.

“The GBPA is very grateful for the assistance provided by Engineers Without Borders,” said Henry St. George, GBPA vice-president. “With their support we were able to preempt bottlenecks in the rebuilding phase by adding resources and technical insight to our inspection team.

“We were able to draw on EWB’s considerable experience from other disaster responses, and could not have asked for a more willing and able team to assist us. While we have always dealt with exposure to hurricanes, Dorian clearly highlighted the impact of climate change and the realities that come along with it. Our plan is to rebuild the island’s infrastructure in a way that considers those climate change challenges.”