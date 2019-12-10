Sands Confirms Commitment To Vaccinations

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the vaccinations brought into the country are safe and properly administered by the country’s medical professionals.

“The vaccines that we bring into the country are safe and are sourced from the Pan American Health Organisation, and are used in multiple countries around the world,” Dr Sands told this newspaper yesterday.

He was contacted in response to The Tribune’s lead story on Monday, in which Elizabeth Dupuch-Carron shared the story of her two-year-old son Aidan who died on Christmas Eve in 2017 after being diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistocytosis (HLH), which can be triggered by vaccinations among other causes.

Aidan was given all of his six-month vaccinations in a single session, which Mrs Dupuch-Carron believes led to his illness and eventual death.

Dr Sands noted that Aidan’s story is indeed very unfortunate, but also the result of a very rare medical condition.

He stressed the importance of vaccinations, saying that much of the resistance to the injections comes as a result of misinformation.

“When you look at preventable diseases, such as measles, last year more than 140,000 died from a disease that we have the ability to prevent. And if you read this story, Aidan’s parents make it clear that they are in support of vaccinations,” Dr Sands told The Tribune.

However, the minister did indicate that the government and the health industry must look at every opportunity to learn from what happens and seize opportunities to make things better when they can.

Mrs Dupuch-Carron had urged parents to question the medical treatment that their children receive, and to trust their instincts.

She said that she felt uncomfortable with the number of vaccinations Aidan received in a single visit, but said she was assured by the nurse at the office that it was okay.

“Instead of listening to my instincts and taking my baby and running, I didn’t want to appear rude by questioning the knowledge of a medical professional… it was a broken medical system that cost us our Aidan, so it is in his memory, that I tell you to empower yourself for your baby’s sake,” she said.