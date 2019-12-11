Mp Vaughn Miller Quits Fnm

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller has announced his departure from the Free National Movement, telling Parliament moments ago that he would like to be seated among the independents at the next House of Assembly meeting.

His shock resignation came after he lambasted the Minnis administration for entering into a lease agreement with Town Centre Mall to house the General Post Office. The mall is partly owned by St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette. Mr Symonette was a sitting Cabinet minister at the time the lease was entered into.

Mr Miller was making a contribution during debate on a confidence resolution in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Wednesday. The debate started as a vote of no confidence in Dr Minnis brought by opposition leader Philip Davis, however it was amended to a confidence vote by the governing side on Wednesday.

Ahead of his announcement, Mr Miller cited a verse of scripture, noting that two sides can’t walk together unless they agree, adding it was clear his differences with the FNM are irreconcilable.

A day earlier, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer told this newspaper that those in the party who did not vote in support of Dr Minnis do not support the FNM.

“If you don’t support the leader, you are telling us upfront you don’t support the party and the government,” Mr Culmer said on Tuesday.

