Japanese Firm Donates $10,000 To Nema

A JAPANESE company has donated $10,000 to the National Emergency Management Agency to aid hurricane relief.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Nomura Group is committed to helping numerous disaster victims, by raising funds to contribute to the respective organisations and agencies in charge of disaster relief and emergency management,” a press release noted.

“Nomura Group expeditiously mobilised its efforts to provide funding resources — $10,000 USD — to support the recovery and rebuilding efforts to enable the most vulnerable and displaced citizens of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas to be on the pathway to recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“The Japanese private sector and the people of Japan strongly believe that the people of the Bahamas will recover promptly from the tragedy and wish to continue strengthening our cooperation, partnership and bonds of friendship going forward.”

Nomura Group is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries.