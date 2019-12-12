Man Shot Dead In Freeport

GRAND Bahama police are investigating the shooting death of a man late Wednesday evening in Freeport.

According to police reports, the incident occurred shortly before 11pm when police received reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Redwood Lane and Carissa Street.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that officers responded and discovered the lifeless body of a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

She said initial investigations revealed that the man, while riding on his bicycle, was approached by armed culprits who shot him. The killing brought the country's murder count to 94 for the year, according to this newspaper's records.

ASP Pinder said that police are actively investigating the matter and are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist police to call 350-3106, 911, 919 or call the nearest police station.