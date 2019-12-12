Mother Denies Neglect After Son Is Shot While Playing With Gun

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old woman denied allegations yesterday that her neglect led to her son being shot with a gun that accidentally went off as the boy and another child were playing with it.

Kara Johnson, of Romer Street, Fox Hill, entered a not guilty plea to allegations she unlawfully neglected her nine-year-old son on December 8 that ultimately led to the child being shot in the groin.

Johnson, as well as her boyfriend Rasjard McIntosh, further denied allegations they were found in possession of a black, 9mm revolver and three rounds of 9mm ammunition on the date in question.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 2pm on the date in question, Johnson’s son was visiting relatives at Romer Street, Fox Hill, when another child found a firearm inside the home. As the two children were playing with the gun, it went off and struck Johnson’s son in the groin.

The little boy was taken to hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

Given their not guilty pleas, Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis adjourned the matter to February 10 for trial. Bail was denied and they were ordered to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim or until such time as they secure bail from the Supreme Court.

Attorney Bjorn Ferguson represents Johnson, while Alex Dorsett represents McIntosh.