Realtor Chief Urges Further Clarity Over 'Free' Crown Land

The Bahamas Real Estate Association's (BREA) president yesterday urged the government to clarify its proposed "Crown Land giveaway" to facilitate post-Hurricane Dorian reconstruction.

Christine Wallace-Whitfield, pictured, questioned whether persons building new homes would be given title deeds to this land, and whether beneficiaries were persons who previously possessed houses and were now being relocated.

"I assume the Prime Minister is doing it for the safety of the residents if their properties are unsafe or inhabitable," she said. "I assume he is trying to make sure that this land is on higher grand and more secure on the island, and I am sure he is trying to make things easier, but are these things all taking place? The Government never contacts BREA on what are your views and what are your opinions."

She spoke out in response to Dr Hubert Minnis' suggestion earlier this month that the Government will provide Crown Land for free in Abaco and Grand Bahama to construct low-cost homes for Hurricane Dorian victims. The Government, he added, will also install utility infrastructure at the homes at no cost to eventual buyers.

"What it means is the populace will now have land free, which is theirs, and the infrastructure will be free, which is theirs," he said. "We will then go out via RFP (request for proposals), inviting contractors to build homes meeting certain standards and requirements. Therefore the cost of the homes will be greatly diminished by far less than $100,000 because people don't have to pay for the land, don't have to pay for the infrastructure, and many contractors will build the homes and then sell to the various individuals."

Dr Minnis added: "We've committed $10,000 for the reconstruction and building of homes. An inspector from the Ministry of Works will go out and make assessments as to the conditions of homes. Individuals can receive $2,500, $5,000, $7,000 or $10,000."

People whose homes have been completely destroyed will be eligible for the maximum of $10,000. The government is expected to specify the criteria to be eligible for that aid. The recently created Disaster Reconstruction Authority will establish The Bahamas National Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund, an independent body, which will help fund home and building repairs.

"The criteria may be, for example, if an individual has three children, if an individual has disabled persons living with them, if an individual is a single parent (they may be eligible and officials will) look at the individual's income or combined incomes (in making an assessment)," Dr Minnis further added.

Mrs Wallace-Whitfield, in response, said: "At this point I am all for helping my fellow Bahamian and making sure they are getting back on their feet. Crown Land is only so much, so I am not sure how much people this will affect or who all will get it."

Raising further concerns on whether there will be a timeline for receiving this Crown Land and how it will be organised, the BREA president added: "I go back again. The Government never consults with real estate professionals on these matters.

"There are a lot of senior brokers with BREA that can sit down and assist the Gvernment with some of this planning on the way forward and the betterment of the country. But I am always for helping others in getting back on their feet.

"I assume that this is for persons that already had property and lost it, or is this for people who have always been looking for land or just for people that have been displaced? You see, that is what we need to find out. Why are you opening it up for the entire Bahamas? Let us deal with the matter at hand; let's deal with the persons that have lost on Abaco and Grand Bahama," Mrs Wallace-Whitfield added

"I kind of have a problem with the Prime Minister opening it up to the entire Bahamas because now you are trying to compete with the real estate sector in trying to help people who are trying to find a home for the first time and who want to upgrade.

"But I am assuming that he is meaning this is for the persons who have been affected directly by hurricane Dorian on Abaco and Grand Bahama. I'm assuming that. He needs to clarify that and who is he offering this Crown Land to. But I hope he has thought this through properly."