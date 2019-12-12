Sands Confirms Imported Child Measles Case

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed another imported case of measles in a three-year-old tourist on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet, Dr Sands said the Ministry of Health has continued with its vaccination programme to combat the spread of such illnesses.

“We intended to get as many as 30,000 persons vaccinated. The last update I believe we (have) gotten about 10,000 of them vaccinated but there are teams at the airport. There are teams at a number of places specifically because it’s impossible to tell...140,000 people died of measles last year around the world,” he said.

“The anti-vaccination movement has created a big big problem with a disease that is preventable and to have 140,000 people die from a preventable disease is unacceptable. The Bahamas has about an 85 to 90 percent coverage rate for measles and we want to get that up to 90 to 95 percent certainly by the middle of next year.”

When asked if he thought the government would ever consider ensuring people coming into the country have been vaccinated for measles, Dr Sands said the most important thing is to ensure that Bahamians are immunised.

He said: “And so because it becomes an issue of international best practices. Certainly, the idea for yellow fever and other really dreadful communicable diseases that vaccinations are necessary. We would be guided by the Pan American Health Organisation (and) the World Health Organisation about what international policy would be appropriate.

“But we can certainly see to it that our people are protected. I say to you if you haven’t been vaccinated or you’re not sure then get a top up.”

Last month, the Ministry of Health issued a statement confirming one case of measles being imported into New Providence.



Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said the case was a three-year-old female child who travelled from Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Nassau via direct flight onboard Air Canada on November 22, returning on Air Canada on November 29.



The statement read: “The child presented to a local physician in Nassau on November 25, 2019 where the father gave history of the child having a generalised rash occurring about body which began on November 24, 2019. There was no history of fever. Immunisation history reflected up to date status with the child having received measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine) at the age of one year.

“The child was referred to hospital and subsequently admitted for further assessment and management. The child had a non-remarkable clinical course.”

The statement continued: “The Ministry of Health is conducting the required in country risk assessment and continuing heightened surveillance activities in country. We appreciate the support of PAHO/WHO as we continue to deal with this matter nationally.”