113 Haitians Deported By Immigration Dept

MORE than 100 Haitian migrants were deported to Haiti yesterday.

A press release from the Department of Immigration noted that a joint team of law enforcement officers left the Inagua International Airport at 10.10am yesterday en-route to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with 113 Haitian nationals under deportation order onboard a Bahamasair flight.

The initial group onboard this flight from New Providence included 54 males, 17 females and four minors. They were joined by 26 males, 11 females and one minor who boarded in Matthew Town, Inagua. The latter group was apprehended on December 7 by the combined efforts of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos Islands (OPBAT), and the United States Coast Guard in waters off south of Inagua.

The Department of Immigration said it will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of the agency "to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management" in compliance with the country's laws.