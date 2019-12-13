C I Gibson Student Dies After Fall

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

C I Gibson Senior High School is mourning the death of a student who died in the hospital after hitting his head on concrete near the school’s entrance on Thursday morning.

In an interview with The Tribune on Friday, C I Gibson Principal, Mr Herbert Oembler said that everyone at the school was shocked and saddened by the news.

“We know he had a heart condition because he was just standing and waiting to come on the inside because we do checks as they come in and he was on the line and he fell and hit his head by the gate. We don’t know the cause of death because he was conscious afterwards,” he said.

The Tribune understands the student is Arlington Turnquest, an eleventh grader at C I Gibson.

After hearing news of his death, many students and friends took to social media to share their memories of him and express their condolences to the family.

In a post on Facebook, C I Gibson said: “We are nobody to question on God’s will. But, it feels hurt that He called you so soon. May your soul rest in peace.”