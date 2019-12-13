Editorial: The Toughest Of Sentences To Give

THOSE were the words of Justice Bernard Turner yesterday as he pronounced sentence on Philippa Marshall, who killed her own two-year-old daughter when she doused her with gasoline and set her on fire.

It is a horrific case, and it has been clear that Mrs Marshall has serious mental disorders. In court, her history of mental illness was revealed, she complained of hearing voices from “demons” and relatives had sought a pastor to perform an exorcism on her.

The greatest punishment has already been imposed - the loss of her daughter. In weighing the sentence, Justice Turner had to balance the need to give Mrs Marshall the therapy and treatment she needs - if any can ever be enough in such a situation - to help her overcome the challenges that led her to this point. He also had to consider public protection - she could not be in a position to do this again to anyone.

The heartbreak in this situation is very real for everyone associated with the case - and therefore his sentence of six years at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre is, as Mrs Marshall’s own attorney agreed, very fair and just.

As her family said, they have not just lost baby Philicia, right now they’ve also lost Philippa.

This sentence perhaps gives hope that one day she might find her way back, and that her family will not have lost two members forever.

Mental illness is a serious problem - and Mrs Marshall is not the only one to suffer problems, though we hope few so extreme. For those in such situations, reach out for help - let this case be a reminder to you to do all you can for those in need before it is too late.

And Justice Turner, we salute you for your compassion and your judgment in this hardest of cases.

FNM must listen - and act

The confidence vote in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis understandably saw a lot of attention go to Vaughn Miller as he quit the FNM to become an independent.

But elsewhere there was also the voice of FNM MP Michael Pintard - who gave a timely warning to the party of what it needs to do to properly connect to the public.

More urgency, he said, more collaborative work. He talked of talented people “that just wants government to get out of the way” and others “who know how to make it rain when we’re not making it rain”.

He talked of making sure the government gave an opportunity to unleash these people, often young and skilled. The future of our country, in short.

The FNM would be unwise to take their support for granted ahead of the next election – and they should listen to voices such as Mr Pintard’s.

If they are going to stay in government, they have a long way to go. And they need to act just as Mr Pintard says – with urgency.