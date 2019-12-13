Lloyd Wants Probe Into 'Abuse' Of Girl

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

AN investigation has been launched to probe the circumstances surrounding a video in which an older woman is seen hitting a young girl with frying pans, according to Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd.



When contacted, Mr Lloyd said the child in the video was abused and the matter needs to be investigated.

Mr Lloyd told The Tribune: “I have invited the Minister of National Security as a concerned citizen and as a member of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas to investigate who the person in the video is, interrogate the person and have this person evaluated (to see what). . .inflicted this individual to believe that was an appropriate response to whatever that child may or may not have done for this child to be the victim of, and I call her ‘victim’ purposely, licked by way of a frying pan and not just one but several of them.”

He continued: “Several of those blows would have been inflicted with some energy. To an extent that it very easily could have caused her shoulder and other parts of the body injury, if not serious injury to this defenceless child who is in a position of great vulnerability.”

Mr Lloyd said if adults can’t evolve their thinking, society can’t expect children to understand appropriate responses to disputes.

“I don’t care what society may consider to be punishment or discipline, I consider it to be abuse. What you are essentially teaching by this adult behaviour is violence. That’s all you’re teaching, violence,” he said.

“You’re angry, upset, annoyed and offended or surprised that we have such a high level of violence among our young people in this society.”

In the minute-long video, which was widely shared on social media, a young girl in school uniform is seen balled up in a corner being beaten by an older woman using frying pans. The woman is heard saying in between dishing out blows, “You want (make) booty shake movie? That’s what you gone to school for? That’s what you putting those clothes underneath your uniform for, to go in bathroom? What else you is do in that bathroom? That’s what I paying private school fee for?”

The girl is also heard screaming and pleading for the beating to stop, while shielding her face with her arms.