No Labour Survey On Abaco And Grand Bahama This Year

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

FOR the first time in recent history, the Department of Statistics will not conduct its annual Labour Force Survey on Abaco and Grand Bahama this year due to Hurricane Dorian.

“This survey is usually conducted in November in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco. But because of Hurricane Dorian it had to be delayed,” Leona Wilson, acting director of the Department of Statistics, said at a press conference.

“Additionally, we are not able to survey the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco at this time. The Grand Bahama Statistics Office is still not fully functioning and was not in a position to execute the survey in Grand Bahama. For Abaco, because the population profile has changed so much, we would have needed up-to-date information for Abaco so that a representative sample could be drawn,” said Ms Wilson.

She is uncertain of when they will be able to conduct Labour Force Surveys in Grand Bahama and Abaco and advised that next year the national census will be conducted where the department goes to each island.

“We do not conduct a Labour Force Survey the same time we conduct a census, because we only have so much resources and all the resources go toward conducting the census. We more than likely are not going to have a Labour Force (Survey) next year (for Grand Bahama and Abaco) so the earliest will probably be May 2021,” she said.

Officials are also urging residents to verify any persons claiming that they are conducting the annual survey, after social media reports warned of such persons as they might be criminals.

The department began its semi-annual Labour Force Survey on December 1, visiting homes to collect information. The department is aware of a WhatsApp voice note circulating which warned residents of opening their doors for persons conducting surveys.

“We want to ensure the householders in New Providence that the enumerators from the department are properly identified,” said Ms Wilson.

She explained that they will be equipped with a highly visible vest with the department’s name at the back; a blue and black bag with the department’s name engraved on it; letters signed by the acting director of statistics; photo ID signed by the director and a tablet on which the data is collected.

In realising that residents might be hesitant to open their doors for surveyors, the acting director pleaded with the public to assist them to carry out the Labour Force Survey once they are convinced the surveyors are from the Department of Statistics. “We are appealing to householders, if you receive a visit and the person identify themselves as being from the department, please verify the materials and once you are satisfied, provide the information so that the government and other users can have timely and accurate information on which to made decisions that will govern us as a people,” said Ms Wilson.

The Labour Force Survey for New Providence is expected to be released by mid-January. Those who have questions about the survey can contact the Department of Statistics at 604-4015 or 604-4002.