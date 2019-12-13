Officers Hunt For Armed Robbers

POLICE on New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending the suspects responsible for two armed robberies that happened on Wednesday.

In the first incident, shortly before 3pm, two gunmen entered a residence on Chancery Lane off Eastern Road, and robbed a woman of cash, jewellery and other personal items before escaping.

In the second incident, shortly before midnight, a man was on Essex Street off Mackey Street, when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of cash, before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.