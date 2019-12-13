Stabbed Youth In Hospital

A JUVENILE is in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight, police said.
Shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, the teen was involved in an argument with a group of men in the area of a park at West End Avenue, Centreville. One of the men, armed with a sharp object, stabbed the teen about the body. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
