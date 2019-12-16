Editorial: Children Face Christmas Without Their Mother

Every murder is a tragedy – but some make the heart ache that little bit more. The murder of a mother of six just two weeks before Christmas is one that hurts.

“They shoot her and put her in the bush like a dirty dog”, said the husband of Cara Lockhart.

Mr Lockhart said his last words to her before she went out were “honey, don’t go because I have a feeling something bad gonna happen”. He said she told him not to worry and that “God has my back”.

Killings like these make you hold your family closer. You wonder how the country has reached the point where a mother of six is not safe. Or it makes you think of other killings, such as that of Kenrika Martin, the 17-year-old found dead on a beach. Or the murders that took place as Hurricane Dorian arrived, making you wonder just who would go out seeking to harm another as the nation faced disaster. Or the eight-year-old killed in 2017 as he did his homework when a stray bullet ripped through the wooden wall of his home.

Tragedies all. Too many tragedies.

Ms Lockhart’s death is the 95th murder of the year. At the start of this year, 95 families would have had relatives they expected to see in Christmas with this year.

Every one is a tragedy – and every perpetrator harms not only the victim, but the victim’s family and friends, and the nation as a whole.

For those who know who the killers are, they aren’t your friends. They don’t deserve your protection.

If you have any knowledge of who might be responsible, tell the police. If you know of someone who is going to commit a crime, tell the police. If you know of someone with an illegal firearm, tell the police. Tackling crime is something we need to do together.

Ms Lockhart’s five children won’t have their mother home this Christmas. For their sake, we need to work together now – to prevent more children from losing their parents.

Farewell, Richard Coulson, a keen advocate for The Bahamas

We are sad to report the loss of a member of The Tribune family.

Richard Coulson died on Friday morning after a brief illness. He was 88 years old, as sharp-minded as ever and a regular columnist in The Tribune. His last article, a review of the new book by Sir Christopher Ondaatje, appeared in Friday’s Weekend section.

Mr Coulson had a keen financial mind, and his analysis of stock offerings, business results and the strengths – and weaknesses – of the Bahamian business landscape became a regular part of his Tribune work.

He was also the author of the book A Corkscrew Life, Adventures of a Travelling Financier, published in 2014 and filled with stories of wit, wisdom and wine.

We will miss his contribution, and we will miss him – for at heart he wanted the best for The Bahamas. Christina Rolle, over at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he was “a strong and consistent advocate for the development of the Bahamian capital markets”. He certainly was.

In the strength of Bahamian businesses on such markets, he saw a way forward for the country, a way to grow and attract further investment.

In recent columns, he talked about oil exploration, removing the Grand Bahama Port Authority to improve governance in the area, climate change, Bahamasair and more.

One column, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, showed his optimism for the Bahamas of tomorrow.

“It won’t be easy or quick,” he wrote, “but the energy of the Bahamian people, with generous help and expertise from abroad, will prevail.”

May we all focus such energy on the tasks that lie ahead of us, and carry with us his optimism that we would prevail.

We shall miss you, Richard. Many thanks for the wisdom you shared.