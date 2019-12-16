In the weeks since Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco and parts of Grand Bahama priority has been on securing inhabitants safety and then slowly starting the process of rebuilding these shattered communities.

Abaco suffered by far the greatest destruction and loss of life from the storm.

Yet in just a few short months the island has started to recover and already businesses are reopening and visitors and locals returning.

Before the hurricane local website abacobuzz.com operated by second-home owner Joanne Feinstein kept everyone up to date on the comings and goings of Abaco life.

Today her site provides a vital portal for people to see what work has been done so far.

For some it may be enough to entice them back to the island and join in the work.

What’s for sure is Abaco is already starting to stand on its own two feet.

Hope Town, Elbow Cay

Abaco Inn – Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rooms are also available.

Abaco Pure - Water Delivery is available: 242.475.0946

Bike Shop, Hope Town Canvas - Shopping is open. Bikes available for rent, repairs 10am-3pm

Clinic in Hope Town (Nurse Glori) is open at the Yellowbird Cottage

Elbow Cay Cart Rentals - open for business

Harbour View Grocery - open for business

Home Supplies Monday - Friday, 8am-11am

Hope Town Cart Rentals - open for business

Hope Town Sailing Club: open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday - Sunday

Island Boy Excursions available for boat charters

Island Cart Rentals is open for business.

Imports Unlimited open 9am – 12pm, 1pm-4pm Monday through Friday

Lighthouse Cart Rentals - open for business

LVA Grocery Store open daily 8am-9pm, 8am-2pm Sunday

Lighthouse Liquors is open for business at Sip Sip from 2pm – 5pm, Monday - Saturday.

Lighthouse Marina Gas and diesel open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8am

On Da Beach Bar/Turtle Hill is open for business

The Thompson Group - dock building available

Vernon’s Bakery & Grocery – Fresh-baked bread now available

Re-opening: the Abaco Inn

The re-opening of The Abaco Inn is a success story of perseverance. One of Abaco’s favourite hot spots opened Friday, November 16. The Inn invited all who could attend to a cocktail party with complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres for the reopening. An amazing time to be thankful.

The property has 60-plus years of history and its reopening was a remarkable accomplishment given the amount of damage the island endured. Like many others, the Abaco Inn was not spared by the wrath of Dorian. The Inn lost four villas, plantings, coconut trees and suffered damage to the roof on the main building. Not to mention the piles and piles of debris and lack of power, hampering the rebuilding efforts.

That did not stop Tom Hazel, the general manager and visionary of the Inn who wasted no time assembling the Abaco Inn team to clean up and rebuild. Jack, Joe, Moses and John are a few names of those who worked tirelessly to help clean up and rebuild the Inn. From trucks carting debris to the planting of trees, shrubs and hedges to the installations and repairs of doors and roofs. Local workers, carpenters powered by the five-star team of staff members worked in collaboration to restore the iconic Inn. It’s amazing what the human spirit can do to overcome devastating situations. The revitalization of the Inn over just 76 days is testament to the people who love Elbow Cay and especially The Abaco Inn.

Restore Hope Foundation is a group of second home owners and residents who have a long term interest in building a lasting legacy on beautiful Elbow Cay! Read more: restorehopefoundation.com

Green Turtle Cay

The Green Turtle Cay Foundation is making strides in clean-up and rebuild. Amy Roberts Primary School is open in a temporary location and while the Foundation is in the process of purchasing additional land for a state of the art schooling facility.

Power restoration is underway and water has been fully restored.

The tree is fine at the Wrecking Tree and the Wrecking Tree restaurant will be rebuilt

Great Guana Cay

Clydes Restaurant is open (formerly The Sunsetters Restaurant) in Orchid Bay serving dinner Thursday – Sunday 5:00pm – 11:00pm.

Propane is now available at Guana Lumber Yard Monday – Saturday 9am – 4pm, closed on Sunday. Thank you to the Global First Responder!

Johnny Roberts, the owner of Nippers, is once again helping his community by opening a larger Fig Tree Wine & Spirits and a much-needed convenience store. The store is open Monday – Saturday 9am-5:30pm & Sundays 12:00pm – 4:00pm.

Please help Great Guana Cay - achieve the dream of donation matching GRANT. The Trustees of the Joe & Sarah Galloway Foundation are pleased to offer a $15,000.00 matching grant to help raise the goal of $30,000.00 for relief efforts on Great Guana Cay this ends December 31. Please make your check payable to: ALL Saints Church 338 E. Lyman Ave.,Winter Park FL 32789 : memo Great Guana Cay Bahamas att: Beth Warren.

Marsh Harbour

Abacays Freight Service is open. Between Marsh Harbour port and the Cays 242 367.6247 (It works) office located by CJ’s Welding

Abaco Gas open 9-12pm on the daily basis

Abaco Health Services Mobile Medical Unit is providing free medical services. Appointment times available on Abaco Health Services Facebook Page! Sick walk-ins welcome!

Agape Family Dental Centre is open. For appointments What’sApp 242 825 3691

Commonwealth Bank Bahamas has opened a new sub branch at Maxwell’s Supermarket in Marsh Harbour!

The Chemist Shop (prescription service) is opening January 2020 in Maxwell’s

Cruise Abaco will re-open April 2020!

EMM Boat Service in Marsh Harbour and all the cays

Frederick’s Agency is open at their temporary location inside Maxwells.

Albury’s Trucking temporary office at Maxwells

Integrated Medical Centre is now open. S.C. Bootle Highway, across from Marsh Harbour Health Care Centre. 242 367 1304

Maxwell’s Supermarket & Home Store Holiday Store Hours: December 22- December 24, 8am to 5 pm. Wednesday, Christmas Day: CLOSED Thursday, Boxing Day, December 26th: 9 am to 2 pm December 27th - December 31st: 8 am to 5 pm. Wednesday, New Years Day: CLOSED Back to regular schedule on January 2nd, M - Sa: 8 to 5 Sundays: 9 to 2.

REV Cable Bahamas has opened a sub-branch at Maxwell’s, Open 9am-2pm. Mon-Fri.

SEACOR Island Lines has an office at Marsh Harbour Port call 242 458 2556

Taxi Service: Peter Pratt 242 825 9325

Man-O-War

Man-o-War Hardware Store is open

Man-O-War Heritage Museum & Coffee Shop is open (6am-12pm)

Joe’s Studio is also open Monday - Saturday, 11am-2pm

Albury’s Sail Shop has opened across the street from the old location.

Steak Night - Every Wednesday a generous second homeowner who would like to stay anonymous provides steaks for the people on Man-o-War Cay for a special grill out at The Hibiscus Cafe on Wednesdays at 6:30pm- they are grateful for generosity for such kind people!

Schooner Bay

The Sandpiper Inn is Open for Breakfast (8am-10am) and Lunch (12:30pm-3pm) Monday - Wednesday, and Breakfast (8am-10am), Lunch (12:30pm-3pm) and Dinner (7pm-9pm) Thursday - Sunday

The Delphi Club - a luxury bonefish lodge is open.

Abaco Club on Winding Bay. is open and ready for members and guests.

Treasure Cay

Treasure Sands Club. clean up is well underway. Treasure Sands Club has a tentative re-opening date as March 1st, 2020.

New pizza spot “Sunset Pizza” is scheduled to open March 1st, 2020

Treasure Cay Resort & Marina will rebuild. Stay tuned for all new developments.

Bahama Beach Club Resort - “We hope to start reconstruction in January and reopen part of the resort in June,” said Craig H. Roberts President/ Developer