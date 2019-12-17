Investigation Launched Into Schoolgirl 'Hitting' Video

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday confirmed that an official investigation has been launched after a woman was captured hitting a young schoolgirl with pots and pans in a video that went viral on social media.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd released a statement condemning the woman’s “barbaric” actions. He also said that he would bring it to the attention of Mr Dames so that the incident could be thoroughly investigated.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Dames said that he has since “followed up” with Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson who is aware of the issue. He also assured this newspaper that officials are currently “looking into the matter.”

Addressing the contents of the video itself, Mr Dames added that a parent or guardian should never use excessive force on a child in the name of discipline.

“The thing is, no matter what the circumstance is, your parent or anyone else doesn’t have the right to physically abuse someone to the point whereby it could cause serious injury, grievous harm or even death,” he asserted.

“There is a line, there’s no way in the world that anyone ought to attempt (such physical abuse), no matter how incensed or how appalled a parent may be.”

He said abusing a child to the point where it causes severe physical harm should never be “justified” or “exempted” at any time or under any circumstance.

When asked if the incident has prompted the government to consider revising current corporal punishment laws, Mr Dames added: “I don’t want to go there...the thing is you’re dealing with a situation where the police will have to investigate the circumstances around it.

“You know again, you can’t have a parent, or an adult, or a guardian physically abusing a child to the point where it causes physical harm, or even mental harm or a combination of both.”

Insisting that it is imperative to prevent children from enduring abuse that could potentially lead to trauma, Mr Dames said that the primary goal of officials in these cases is to collaborate with parents and guardians to find “more effective solutions” in regard to child discipline.