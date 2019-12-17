Marchers Call For Reform To Counter Gender-Based Violence

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Violence Intervention and Prevention Working Group yesterday held a “March for Freedom” to advocate against gender-based violence in the country.

Citizens supporting the demonstration gathered in Rawson Square where they called on the government to implement law reform to adequately address the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Calae Philippe, senior medical officer in the Ministry of Health, said the organisation’s mission is to address the “underlying factors” that contribute to violence against women in an effort to decrease its occurrence by 2030.

“We have become aware that violence is not only an international public threat, but a national public threat to the well-being and progress of our country,” she said.

“Everyone, the people, the government (and) the civil society must come together to eliminate violence in The Bahamas.”

Mrs Phillipe insisted that for this to be a reality, certain laws must be revised. She explained that the Violence Intervention and Prevention Working Group has developed a “triple-A mandate” that seeks to combat the issue through the promotion of “awareness, accountability and action.”

“We want action (because) there’s a law that allows a 16-year old to consent to sexual intercourse. We say no to that,” she said.

“We denounce the culture of the economy of poverty and crime and demand that we the people and the government invest in developing a safer and better Bahamas built on the model of building opportunity for the majority.”