Most Debris Has Now Been Taken From Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE months after Hurricane Dorian struck the northwestern Bahamas, debris removal in the shanty town communities in Abaco are almost complete.

However, operations are still underway to clean up the residential communities on the island, according to Works Director Melanie Roach.

"The Mudd is 85 percent cleared. The Pigeon Peas is 100 percent cleared and Sand Banks 1 is completely cleared. The contractors are currently working on Sand Banks 2," she said in an interview with The Tribune yesterday.

The government awarded contracts to several companies to assist with the clean-up process in Abaco, after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island in early September.

Speaking on the clean-up efforts in Abaco, Mrs Roach said: "We have now completed all of the scopes of works for the school repairs…and we have seven contractors working in various sections of Dundas Town, Murphy Town, Central Pines, Marsh Harbour, Spring City, Treasure Cay and Blackwood. The smaller contractors, they are doing residential debris removal"

But, as it relates to the Farm Road shanty town, Mrs Roach said occupants there are still posing as a challenge.

"We can't do anything (with the Farm Road shantytown) until it is resolved whether or not those persons are there legally or not, but that's not for us to decide. So once, were advised with the situation, we will proceed," she added.

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis has previously said that his ministry will handle the matter humanely as officials are eager to begin clean-up.

However, while significant clean-up has occurred in the three months since Dorian, a large amount of debris remains due to the widespread damage caused by the historic Category Five storm.

"One of the main concerns we heard in various places was that the debris removal process needs to speed up," said Ms Katherine Forbes-Smith, managing director of the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

"This is the largest clean-up in modern Bahamian history. Hurricane Dorian caused widespread damage and destruction across the Abacos. In order for residents to be able to rebuild and for commerce to be fully restored, the mainland and cays have to be cleaned up."

Ms Forbes-Smith statement came after visiting mainland Abaco and Elbow Cay last Wednesday through Friday along with BDRA'S board members , meeting with residents and stakeholders to assess their needs.

One such need highlighted by BDRA includes more resources, which will be allocated toward a rapid and larger debris removal effort across the Abacos.

On Elbow Cay, members of the community said they need small trucks, additional barge service, waste disposal equipment, workers and funding to finish clearing Hurricane Dorian-related debris. "We had a productive meeting with the organisers of the Elbow Cay clean-up," said Ms Forbes-Smith. "We took a list of specific items they require and will work with them to ensure their needs are met." The Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority was established by Parliament to spearhead the response to Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama and Abaco.