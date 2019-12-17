A Night Of Reflection And Prayer

A PRAYER night was held in Rawson Square on Sunday as part of the national campaign to end gender-based violence in The Bahamas.

The Ministry of Health and the Violence Intervention and Prevention Working Group held the night of reflection and prayer to remember those who have lost their lives to violence - and also to pray for a Godly nation.

The event was coordinated by the working group and moderated by Rebecca Small under the leadership of Pastor Wildred Adderley.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It was an evening of reflection and healing as the group invited the public to pray for victims and survivors of violence.”

Dr Calae Philippe spoke about the complete eradication of violence in the country, and also about the support of Zonta, which has just completed its 16 Days of Activism. Children from the Ranfurly Home also lit candles to remember those who lost their lives to violence.

Organisations such as Ananke Magazine, Agape House, FOAM and Teen Life Services as well as the Ranfurly Home for Children were all represented and pledged to build awareness and fill the gaps for healthcare professionals.

The group has already held a workshop on conventions and laws as well as a march for freedom.

The working group aims to see the Ministry of Health make policy changes to allow girls access to healthcare while shifting the culture of healthcare professionals to be able to identify gender-based violence and help victims to seek proper care.