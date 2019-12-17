Police To Probe Video Of Youth Being 'Slammed'

COMMISSIONER of Police Anthony Ferguson confirmed that a video showing a teenager being slammed on the ground by a police officer at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium was referred to the police force’s Complaints and Corruptions Unit.

A short video which circulated last week showed a uniformed police officer pushing a male to the ground while storm victims on inflatable beds looked on. The officer is then seen picking the male up by his shirt and escorting him out of the building.

The Tribune understands that the male in the video is an 18-year old shelter resident and that the incident occurred last Wednesday. The newspaper was told that there was a fight between two teenagers forcing police to intervene.

A source told this newspaper that the police officer, in disrupting the fight, allegedly hit 18-year-old, however these actions were not captured on the cellphone video or confirmed by police.

Since the incident, the 18-year-old is said to be in need of medical attention. However the Tribune was informed that this was an isolated incident, as there have never been claims of police brutality at the shelter.

Commissioner Ferguson said, “I saw a video circulating, that video was referred to the Complaints and Corruptions Unit to conduct an investigation, that is still pending.”