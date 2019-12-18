Lloyd Adds His Support For Legal Use Of Marijuana

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday said he supports the decriminalisation of small quantities of marijuana and wiping out the records of those found guilty for using or possessing the drug.

Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet, Mr Lloyd said an education campaign on marijuana is being taught in the health science programmes in schools.

He said: "We have talked about the effects of dangerous drugs and let me just be very clear, I entirely support the decriminalisation of small quantities, recreational quantities of marijuana and the expungement of records of persons who are found to be guilty in those circumstances, absolutely.

". . .I'm looking forward to the delivery of the Marijuana Commission's report. I feel and I've mentioned this many, many times over the years that we have unfortunately relegated a number of our young people to a life that is unfortunate to them. In terms of employment (and) in terms of travel as a result of this situation where they are found with a joint or two and again, recreational quantities."

He continued: "And their life is really essentially come to a stop. I think it's a great move to be considered by the government. I endorse the prime minister's sentiments entirely. I have said it many times over the years and I look forward to when this could potentially be implemented. We have alcohol which we many consider a dangerous drug; we have cigarettes that we consider a dangerous drug."

Mr Lloyd said if marijuana is decriminalised, there will be regulations in place to avoid young people from easily accessing the drug.

"When we talk about the decriminalisation of these substances, we are not talking about throwing the door wide open so that young people can still have access to them. Just like they don't have…access to alcohol, to cigarettes there will be regulations absolutely if it is being considered by the government no question about it," he said.

"But yes, I endorse an enhancement of the education programme that we must have over substances not only marijuana but all substances that can alter one's consciousness. You know people are now abusing today legal drugs because again they are not aware of the potential dangers that these impose if they are not used and handled in a proper fashion."

He added: "(We want to start) from the very beginning from grade--from preschool three-years-old. According to their ability to understand but we need to get it at the earlier stages of life so they can begin to grow up in an environment of an awareness of what is dangerous and what is to be handled in a way that is effective and proper."

Last month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he favours decriminalising possession of small amounts of marijuana and making the substance legal for medicinal and/or scientific purposes.

Becoming the first sitting prime minister to publicly support some form of marijuana decriminalisation, he told The Tribune he hopes the decriminalisation process will happen before the end of this term.

He said he is eagerly awaiting the release of a report by the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana to help chart the way forward on the substance, which has been illegal since 1929. He said as the country's leader, he feels responsibility to have the matter properly examined.