Minister: Atlantis Protest Had 'No Impact' On Visitors

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday voiced optimism that the hotel union's Thanksgiving Day protest outside Atlantis had "no impact" on the visitor experience enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

Dionisio D'Aguilar, pictured, minister of tourism and aviation, said: "I think that the union staged their protest and then returned back to work. I don't think any of our foreign visitors, other than those that may have been moving through the front door of the hotelm had any idea of what was going on, so I think it was very well handled.

"I think that the union were sensitive to the issue and the employer was sensitive to the issue. So, in hindsight, looking at it I don't think it had any impact on our foreign visitor experience."

Mr D'Aguilar, speaking outside of the Cabinet office, argued that the issues between the Bahamas Hotel, Catering And Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) and Bahamas Hotel and Restaurant Employers Association (BHREA) are a "private matter" that has nothing to do with the Government.

"It's between the union and the employer, and I somehow got dragged into it," he said. "I would love for there to be an amicable outcome, but the Government is not necessarily involved in that process. So the daily twists and turns of that negotiation, we were not a party to, and I think they have agreed that they would revisit this in the New Year and let's get through the Christmas season. I have seen press releases by Atlantis that they would like a reasonable outcome and the union says that we will revisit this after Christmas, and the Government need not be a party to that."

Mr D'Aguilar also said: "I spoke to the airport this morning. I spoke to Vernice Walkine (president and chief executive of the Nassau Airport Development Company) at the airport, and they say they expect a very busy Christmas. So that is very good news for the destination. I am very optimistic for a great Christmas. The airport has brought the second runway back on stream, so we are gearing up to receive at least as many foreign visitors as we did last year. So that's encouraging giving what we went through with Hurricane Dorian."

Tribune Business reported on Monday that the Lynden Pindling International Airport is expecting 230,000 visitors to move through its terminals between mid-December and January 2

Jan Knowles, NAD's vice-president of marketing and commercial development told Tribune Business: "Based on historic passenger numbers this year and our initial projections, we are in for a busy season here at the airport. Our focus at NAD is to continue to work with all of the relevant stakeholders to ensure the smooth movement of passengers through our facilities, especially during the peak periods."