Survivors Struggling To Find The Christmas Spirit

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH one week left to Christmas, many Dorian survivors are finding it difficult to get into the festive spirit as uncertainty still threatens their future.

Inez Maynard, of Spring City, Abaco, said she does not plan to celebrate the holiday this year. “At the moment, I’m uncertain about where my life (will take me). We came to Nassau about a week after the storm (and) it’s been rough over here... and to tell you the truth, I ain’t feel Christmas yet,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

After living in Nassau for three months post-Hurricane Dorian, Mrs Maynard said she and her three sons just want to return home for Christmas. “I just want to get a home. I have three boys; my (youngest) baby is five. And my boys and all don’t even feel Christmas this year because my oldest boy said he doesn’t want to be here. He misses his daddy,” she said. “They’re used to being home, but over here they don’t have no freedom. My boys aren’t even in school yet and I just got them sorted out for school for January. Abaco is the island and that’s what they’re used to.”

Mrs Maynard and her family, along with some 60 Dorian evacuees, were evicted from the El Greco Beach Hotel earlier this month, after staying at the hotel following the monster storm. Now living in an apartment, Mrs Maynard said she wants to get her children presents for the holiday, but she is unable to do so as she cannot afford it.

“My sister said she will get something just to give them a little peace of mind because they’re kids and they (are used) to mummy always getting something for them. So, they didn’t have to worry about this or worry about that,” she added.

Mrs Maynard, however, is not the only one who is not looking forward to the upcoming holiday.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Sita Silien, an Abaco evacuee, said this year’s Christmas will be the worst one for her yet. “It’s going to be hard celebrating this Christmas because my grammy just died so it’s a bad one for me. I’ve been living in the shelter since September (and) I’ll be staying in the shelters until it’s closed,” she said.

“So, this Christmas, I just gone sit in the shelter and cry my hip off because I haven’t been doing that. I don’t want to think on the memories of Dorian, (even though) I know it gone come.”

In the past, Ms Silien said she would celebrate Christmas along with her family in the comfort of their home. “My mummy would have a family meeting in the yard because everyone would be in the yard. We would go to church that morning. We would have to go and when she come back, she would cook white peas and grits, and everybody has to eat.”

But, after losing her mother in the monster storm, Ms Silien said she does not plan to celebrate the holiday.

Her only wish this Christmas, she said, is to give her mother a proper burial.

“The (government) still have not released her body to me. If I had a wish, it would be for my mummy to be buried. Even if it’s in the day, I wouldn’t mind,” she said.

Meanwhile, Petra Rolle, an Abaco resident, added: “I’ll be in North Eleuthera this Christmas. I just came on Friday (because) I got a job offer. I didn’t want to leave. My mom is still in Abaco and her birthday is on Christmas, but I will be missing. So, I’m not feeling Christmas at all.”