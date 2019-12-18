Top Tourism Official Wins Leading Award

The Ministry of Tourism’s director-general has won the title of Caribbean tourism director of the year, according to the Caribbean Travel Awards.

Joy Jibrilu, responding to the announcement, said: “I’m still processing the gravity of such a prestigious award. It is indeed both humbling, personally gratifying and a great way to end what has been quite a year. This award is not just for myself; it’s the final result of a collaborative effort from an exceptional team. From the communications team to our sales team globally, meticulously working in tandem towards a clear and concise vision.

“This award crowns a year that has seen us in The Bahamas rise to meet one of the greatest challenges dealt to our tourism economy. Hurricane Dorian was perhaps the greatest challenge ever faced by our nation.

“Naturally, the destructiveness of Dorian attracted lots of international media attention. It was critical for us to quickly manage the narrative in the storm’s aftermath, to disseminate the accurate message about the effects of the storm on our destination, to ensure that the world understood that only two of our islands were affected by the storm and that the vast majority of our islands are unaffected and open for business.”



Launched in 2014, the Caribbean Travel Awards are the region’s premier celebration of tourism achievement. Winners are selected by the Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and network of contributors, with choices based on year-round research and on-the-ground travel experiences and information.

“Joy Jibrilu has done an admirable job for The Bahamas in a year of immense highs and tragic lows - from a rapid tourism surge earlier in the year to calmly leading the destination through the tragedy of Hurricane Dorian — and quickly getting the message out about how and where to visit The Bahamas,” said Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief and founder of the Caribbean Journal.

Mrs Jibrilu was named as the Ministry of Tourism’s director-general in May 2014. She began her government career in 2005 as a consultant, and later legal advisor, for the Ministry of Finance. Mrs Jibrilu later served as director of investments for The Bahamas Investment Authority, where she was responsible for facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and negotiating Heads of Agreements.

Prior to joining the public sector, Mrs Jibrilu, an attorney by profession, lived in west Africa and England where she worked in international education, serving as a director of the Association of International Schools in Africa (AISA) for nine years.

Mrs Jibrilu joins five others who have received this distinguished award since its inception. The official presentation will be held at the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association Marketplace at Baha Mar from January 21-23, 2020.