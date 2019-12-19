Art Of Graphix: Designing For A Proper Critique

It is almost impossible to improve a design without feedback from others. Their input helps to avoid mistakes and thus create higher quality work. The goal of critique is to help move a project forward, and should never serve the purpose of boosting the ego or agenda of anyone. The purpose of a critique is to explore problems and nurture ideas, primarily through listening and asking questions. This old saying rings true: Two brains (or more, in this case) are always better than one. A positive culture of critique supports team building in multiple ways.

Why criticism?

It is important for a designer to learn how to accept feedback from peers, clients and bosses when solving a particular design problem. Critiques help to broaden communication skills, as there is always that opportunity to articulate why you did what you did or to better explain your idea to the reviewer, especially if they do not see it as clearly as you do. A good critique can involve both positive and negative feedback, which can be tricky. Here are some quick tips on how to give and receive good design feedback during a critique.

A good critique: The love sandwich

The best way to approach critiquing someone else’s work is to sandwich the feedback with love. If you think of your critique as the sandwich, the bread would be what you “love” about the work and the middle fillings what you did not like so much. First, tell your fellow designer what aspects you like about the design, whatever it may be. Be descriptive. Instead of just saying “I like it” explain why you like it, and perhaps give a specific example.

Constructive criticism

If you believe certain aspects of a design are not working, it is good to explain why or offer suggestions on how it can be improved. Asking the designer questions may help to understand problems in the execution of the design that may have being overlooked. You may also want to limit your use of personal pronouns, such as “you”, to make sure your critique is about the design work and not the designer.

Everyone feels an attachment to their work. However, it is best to separate the person from the piece. For example, say there is a critique about a line intersection. You may want to say: “The way this line intersects with that line” instead of: “The way you intersected this line with that line.” This will help reassure the designer that the criticism is about the work and not about them.

You may not agree with or like the decisions of the designer, but their work deserves honest feedback. Likewise, do not forget to repeat or elaborate on what you liked about the design. This way, the designer knows which areas may need some reworking, and it ends on a positive note.

Design is not mathematics. There are no right and wrong answers; only subjective opinions that may differ from one designer to another. That being said, remember that a critique is about the design work and making it better; not about the designer. If you disagree with specific feedback, explain your decisions thoughtfully but also listen to what is being said. Remember, those who are giving critiques generally do so because they want to help. Do not become defensive or take their criticisms personally.

Focus on feedback, not criticism

It is important to know the difference between helpful feedback and unhelpful criticism. I have always encouraged clients to open any feedback with something positive that they liked about the design. “I liked how you addressed this part of the design, how do you plan to scale this other part?” and that sort of thing. To really ensure feedback is kept helpful, there is a clear distinction between both. Criticism passes judgement, whereas critique poses questions. Criticism finds fault, while critique uncovers opportunity.

Finally, a good round of feedback is always better than no feedback at all. Critique is a team effort that duly becomes valuable when both parties bond with the intent of understanding and identifying opportunities to build up. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/marketing co-ordinator and certified life coach with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.