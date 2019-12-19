Editorial: Is Corruption Really So Shocking To Discover?

There is a scene in the classic movie Casablanca, when the local police chief declares himself “shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here”. A moment later, he is handed his winnings.

Which brings us to allegations of corruption - with the representative of the non-profit organisation 25 United saying at a town hall meeting claiming that an NGO was told that to meet with the government to discuss the Cooper’s Town School, it would require an upfront payment of $30,000.

The representative, Ian Goodfellow, said it was an example of the kind of corruption the Minnis administration pledged to fight.

Cue the administration seeming shocked to discover that corruption may still exist in The Bahamas.

But should they really be shocked? We have, after all, just had two court cases showcasing allegations of corruption - though both ended in not guilty verdicts. Is it really implausible that there might be other individuals today who might seek money to which they’re not entitled?

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis did the right thing in saying that Mr Goodfellow should tell the police what he knows and saying that he asked the commissioner to call him to get the information so that any individuals trying to obtain money in such a way could be prosecuted.

Iram Lewis, the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, was rather more critical of Mr Goodfellow, talking of reckless aspersions, saying “now the reckoning is here”, and complaining “It disturbed me also in that I felt kind of bad because if you are here to lend humanitarian support and bring relief there’s no way you should throw it back in the people face”.

Hang on a minute, Mr Lewis. Is that any way to talk to someone who, if what he says is true, is trying to help The Bahamas and ensure money goes to the relief effort and not someone’s pocket?

There is, of course, a long distance between an allegation and a conviction, and we don’t know who if anyone might be involved in such a claim - but right now the first focus should be on gathering all the information to see if there is any substance to the charge.

Cleaning up corruption was one of the campaign rallying cries of the FNM - well, here’s your chance.

How many of us would truly be shocked, shocked to find that corruption is going on in here? Why, Dr Minnis himself has said that his claim that there were losses of $200m a year in The Bahamas was a conservative estimate.

So let us not be so hostile when an actual claim is made, let us instead do all we can to investigate it, and talk to the partners who have come to our support in our time of need to see if they have experienced such problems. Reach out to all the NGOs and ask them if they have faced any such problems.

And if they have? Find who is responsible, and charge them before the court. Whether they wear the shirt of an FNM, a PLP, a DNA or whoever.

A punishment to fit the crime

We applaud the government for the toughening up of penalties for those who kill someone with their car.

It seems it has been something of a loophole that someone could get a light fine or short prison sentence when causing a person’s death while driving recklessly or in a dangerous manner.

The new penalty for vehicular manslaughter would be as much as 15 years in prison. The amendment bill would also add extra sections dealing with vehicular manslaughter by dangerous driving, while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or while committing other offences.

Just because someone commits manslaughter with a car or other vehicle shouldn’t make it any less of a crime than manslaughter by some other means. If you recklessly drive a car into someone, is that any less of a weapon than if you had recklessly swung a knife?

Earlier this month, we called for an increase in sentences after a man was fined $11,000 and jailed for just a year after hitting and killing another man while driving while high and drunk - and then attempting to leave the scene.

When families lose someone to such a crime, a low sentence is an insult added to the injury they have suffered.

People know they should not get behind the wheel drunk, or on drugs. People know they should drive carefully, not recklessly.

And now they know - if these amendments become law - that if they fail to follow the rules, they can expect a punishment fitting the crime.