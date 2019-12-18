‘Put Up Or Shut Up’ On Corruption Claim

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis wants the representative of a non-profit organisation in Abaco to meet police and divulge details about a corruption allegation he made or apologise for the statement.

According to a report, Ian Goodfellow, of 25 United, claimed at a town hall meeting on Monday that an NGO requested a meeting with the government to discuss the Cooper’s Town School and was told the meeting would require an upfront payment of $30,000. He claimed it was an example of corruption, the kind the Minnis administration pledged to fight.

Dr Minnis told The Tribune he has raised the matter with Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson. “What he said, that NGOs are being confronted with corruption, making it difficult for them to progress and that in fact he is aware of a particular NGO who wanted to have a meeting with government and was told that if they were to pay $30,000 they could have such a meeting, that is overt corruption if that is the case,” Dr Minnis said. “I have asked the commissioner to call in Mr Ian Goodfellow to get all the information, the details, so that we may prosecute the individual or individuals who are trying to corruptly obtain money from NGOs. We do not tolerate it. I think Mr Goodfellow, if he has such information, it is his responsibility to give such information to the police for it to be investigated thoroughly.”

He added: “If he does not give such information, then we have corruption in society because of individuals like him who have such information and refuse to step forward and reveal such information; and in the absence of that, if he cannot validate such information then he needs to apologise to the Bahamian populace for such statements that he’s made.”

Ken Hutton, head of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce and one of the lead private sector organisers of recovery efforts in Abaco, said he has not been able to corroborate Mr Goodfellow’s allegations.

“I reached out but was unable to confirm specifics of the allegations so it’s very difficult to operate on hearsay,” he said yesterday. “If this stuff happens, it needs to be made public and if they don’t want to go to the ministry, they can come to people like the chamber so it can be pursued.”

Iram Lewis, minister of state in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, said he has written Mr Goodfellow’s NGO concerning his allegation.

“He’s going to have to answer and will have to prove,” said Mr Lewis, who attended the town hall meeting where Mr Goodfellow made the allegation. “He wanted to talk, I allowed him to continue to talk and now it’s time for him to provide evidence. There’s no way we as a government could stand back and allow anyone to cast those kind of aspersions so recklessly and not do anything about it.

“I allowed him to vent and spill his guts and say what he thought he had to say and now the reckoning is here. It disturbed me also in that I felt kind of bad because if you are here to lend humanitarian support and bring relief there’s no way you should throw it back in the people face. That is not a thing to do because it’s as if you want people to feel undignified,” he said.

Mr Lewis also said he received a note from one of the largest NGOs advising it doesn’t know where the allegation came from.

According to its Facebook page, 25 United is an NGO dedicated to providing disaster relief by uniting teams of 25 volunteers with experience in emergency medical response, public safety and construction who are ready to be deployed within days of a disaster to help stabilise communities.