Aml Stores Prepared For Single Plastic Bag Ban

By EARYEL BOWLEG

AML Food Limited stores (Solomon’s Fresh Market, Solomon’s and Cost Right) are prepared for the single plastic bag ban and are making certain their customers are also ready, said Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations Renea Bastian.

Bastian added on Friday that the company has been giving out reusable bags once a month to shoppers.

“For the last four years on Earth Day we’ve always taken away the plastic bags out of our stores and distributed reusable bags,” she said.

“So we’re hoping that you know customers had been taking advantage of the bag giveaway and heeding to the countdown we’ve had not only in the store, but on social media.”

“As an organization, as a company we’ve decided not to take advantage of the six-months grace in terms of being able to distribute the bags. So we’re not going to not have the plastic bags available in stores as of January 1. Customers will have to bring their own reusable bags or purchase a reusable bag from the register at a minimum fee.”



She said the AML is a supporter of the ban as it falls in line with the company’s advocacy on environmental issues as they are passionate about the environment.

Bastian added: “You know besides notwithstanding the garbage that the plastic bag creates just in terms of the effect on the marine life you know it kills the fish. You know all of the marine life are effected negatively because the bags they blow everywhere.”

