One Of Two Accused Of Murder Granted Bail

ONE of two men allegedly behind the country’s second murder of the year has been granted bail ahead of his 2021 trial.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted Andre Thompson $20,000 bail with two sureties before his trial alleging that he murdered Joel Russell on January 10.

Thompson was ordered to be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device and report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Wednesday and Friday before 6pm.

A curfew was also imposed; he must be indoors at his residence between the hours of 8pm and 6am. He is prohibited from coming into contact with any Crown witnesses in the matter.

In January, Thompson, of Pinewood, was charged before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister with Russell’s murder. The week prior, two other men, Arthur Thompson and Robert Arthur, were charged before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in connection with Russell’s murder.

Arthur Thompson is also accused of murdering Russell, while Arthur is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm on Majority Rule Day, police responded to Willow Tree Avenue, Pinewood Gardens after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Russell with injuries to his body.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne Munroe, QC, represents Andre Thompson.