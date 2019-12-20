Pm Confirms $1,400 Lump Sum For Junior Doctors

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed on Friday that junior doctors would be paid the $1,400 lump sum.

There was confusion as to whether all junior doctors would be paid or only those “permanent and pensionable” according to a letter from Public Hospitals Authority deputy managing director Lyrone Burrows.

During the Bahamas Power and Light Wartsilla plant opening, Prime Minister Minnis told reporters that he has repeatedly confirmed the various government workers who will be paid.

“When I spoke, I spoke multiple times about who was going to get the payout – nurses, doctors, immigration, defence force, police force and detention, and that remains firm. I don’t know exactly how they did the distribution. I clarified which ones was getting it and that was done,” said PM Minnis. When asked if junior doctors were getting paid, the prime minister said, “Yes they did.”

The Public Hospitals Authority issued a letter on Friday addressed to the Bahamas Doctors Union president, Dr Melisande Bassett, retracting their December 19 letter. The new letter signed by Ms Burrows said: “I am to advise that all Junior Doctors will be eligible for the lump sum payment. It has also been agreed that there will be no pro rating of amounts paid.”

The letter continued: “We do wish to advise, however, that due to the lateness of this decision, there will be delay in the settlement of the lump sum payment to the junior doctors and the PHA apologises for the delay.”

Minister of State for Public Services Brensil Rolle outlined which government workers can expect the lump sum. They include Bahamas Public Service Union members, teachers, permanent weekly paid staff, uniformed branches, Public Hospitals Authority staff, including doctors and nurses – this does not include consultant doctors. Those not included in this list are other government authorities and corporations, members of the Judiciary branch, contract workers hired outside the Public Service Commission, the 52-week programme employees, air traffic controllers, ministers and members of parliament.

On Thursday, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said all doctors, including those on contract and interns, would receive the lump sum payment after a PHA letter only identified “permanent and pensionable” who are eligible for payment. Dr Sands said the letter was an instance of misinterpretation and miscommunication by the PHA.

“The letter has been rescinded, I have given assurances that all will get their money and the BDU received an apology for the miscommunication," he said.

Dr Sands explained earlier: “When money first came from (Ministry of) Finance, doctors and nurses were not included. The prime minister explicitly said doctors and nurses will get $1,400 but the payroll went out and it didn’t include that for them so on (Wednesday) we would’ve made a correction so I was shocked when I saw the letter circulating because we had spent hours rectifying the matter.”

On Facebook, Dr Sands replied to the issue stating: “All junior doctors will receive the promised payment and efforts are being made to ensure that they receive it in the next few days.”