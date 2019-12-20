Service To Commemorate Grand Bahama's Victims Of Dorian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AN ecumenical Memorial Service for the victims of Hurricane Dorian will be held at Jubilee Cathedral, on Sunday, December 22, to commemorate those lost in Grand Bahama, and to provide healing, support, and closure for their families and the Grand Bahama community.

The service – spearheaded by the Grand Bahama Port Authority, in conjunction with the Grand Bahama Christian Council - is set for 3pm, and the Grand Bahama community is invited to attend.

Sarah St George, vice chairman of Grand Bahama Port Authority, felt it was important for the entire community to come together to commemorate and pray for all those who tragically lost their lives in the storm, in early September.

Hurricane Dorian, a category five storm, hit the island on September 1 and 2, bringing 20-ft storm surge that flooded most of the island. Most of those who perished were in East Grand Bahama which experienced the brunt of the storm.

“We also remember our neighbours and relations in Abaco. We have all been deeply affected by the devastation and the number of people who paid the ultimate price with their lives,” she said.

“We’ve weathered many storms, but none in which so much human life was sacrificed. And as some of you may remember, my father, Edward St George, and Lady Henrietta, a year before he died in 2003, held an island-wide service to remember the five young boys who were tragically killed.”

Ms St George said that Lady Henrietta, the widow of the late Edward St George, is expected to travel to Grand Bahama to attend the service.

She recalled that the event coincides with the 15th anniversary of her father’s death. “I will never forget Bishop Godfrey Williams finding his way to Houston, Texas, at the hospital to my father’s room to our surprise and delight, and he gave my father a blessing before he died.”

“So, this Sunday, Lady Henrietta and the St George family, and the GBPA, under the guidance of the GB Christian Council want to stand shoulder to shoulder with the families that have lost their loved ones to remember those who departed, and those still missing who we will never see again.”

Ms St George hopes that the service would help the community to heal and reminded Grand Bahamians that Christmas is a time of rebirth and new beginning.

“I believe this Sunday service will help to connect us even more, but I hope that it helps to provide some closure to this turbulent chapter, heal the wounded, and fill the void and give us renewed hope and strength as we approach the end of the year.”

Free boat and bus transportation will be provided for residents of Sweeting’s Cay, and bus transportation will be provided for those in East and West Grand Bahama to and from the church, in Freeport.

Cecil Thompson said that students from every school on island will assemble at Jack Hayward Senior High School for a march to the church, beginning at 2.30pm, along with the Bahamas Brass Band.

Rev Dr Robert Lockhart, president of the Grand Bahama Christian Council, encouraged all pastors, church congregations “to be a part of this historic event.”

“All the families of those persons who have been lost will be with us, and we want to encourage them and build them up and show our support to them from the Grand Bahama community,” he said.

“We want to show solidarity as one people, realizing that all of us have lost our sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, and our children in this hurricane and we want to identify with each other, and to seek God’s strength and grace, and be a support for one another for a time that has been a difficult time for us in Grand Bahama and Abaco, but especially here in Grand Bahama,” he said.