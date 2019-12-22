Two Dead After Traffic Accidents

Police are investigating two traffic fatalities that occurred over the weekend.

In the first incident, shortly before 9pm on Saturday, a man was driving a dark grey Honda Accord on Queens Highway in Dorsette Creek, Mangrove Cay, Andros, when he collided with a utility pole.

He was transported to the Mangrove Cay Clinic where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department, New Providence will travel to Mangrove Cay to continue investigations.

In the second incident, shortly after 1am on Sunday, officers from the Traffic Division were called to an accident that occurred at the intersection of Coral Road and Ponce De Leon Drive on Grand Bahama.

Two vehicles, a blue Nissan Cube and a black Chevrolet Equinox, were damaged after reportedly colliding.

Fire Services were also called to the scene, where they rendered assistance using the Jaws of Life to the driver of the Nissan Cube, who had sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital by EMS Personnel and was later pronounced dead.