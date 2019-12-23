Updated – Accuweather Skyguard Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rain For Freeport

SkyGuard SEVERE Warning 1412
WEATHER CRITERIA: HEAVY RAIN
STARTS: 12/23/2019 1:00 AM EST
EXPIRES: 12/23/2019 5:00 PM EST
VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport
COMMENTS: Showers and a thunderstorm will continue through this afternoon. There can be an additional 0.50-1.00 inch of rain in addition to the rain that has already fallen in the last 12 hours. This heavy rain and thunderstorms can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
More like this story
- Wind and Thunderstorm warning: Monday 8.00am-12.30pm
- THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NASSAU UNTIL 7PM
- Accuweather SkyGuard SEVERE Weather Warning 1406 until 9pm
- Lightning, high winds and heavy rain alert for Freeport on Friday evening
- THIS WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED: Heavy Rain: Freeport 2.00pm - 8.00pm Wednesday
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID