Updated – Accuweather Skyguard Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rain For Freeport

SkyGuard SEVERE Warning 1412

WEATHER CRITERIA: HEAVY RAIN

STARTS: 12/23/2019 1:00 AM EST

EXPIRES: 12/23/2019 5:00 PM EST



VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport

COMMENTS: Showers and a thunderstorm will continue through this afternoon. There can be an additional 0.50-1.00 inch of rain in addition to the rain that has already fallen in the last 12 hours. This heavy rain and thunderstorms can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.