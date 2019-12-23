Lessons From Abroad

EDITOR, The Tribune

The recent results of the general elections in the UK are demonstrative of the simple fact that electorates, worldwide, are now trending towards conservative and nationalistic ideals. Prime Minister Boris Johnson out-foxed the opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn and defied the political pundits. His election and the massive mandate given to him and the Tories signals a return to common sense political and economic initiatives. The lessons for our home grown politicians and their allies are myriad, but not complicated.

The three major concerns for the electorate over in the United Kingdom were: the economy; health care services and immigration. These are the same concerns in the same order, I submit, here in our wonderful nation.

The economy is in a slump and we had been black listed yet again. Employment is nebulous and debilitating in that many who do have jobs are now the bulk of the working poor. In the private sector, I am told, accounts receivables are up while revenue remains at sub par. The demands on social services and private charities are sky rocketing. The national debt is at an unacceptable level and no one is saying where VAT receipts are or have gone.

Taxes and user fees have also gone up since 2017 and 2020 may be no different. The Labour party in the UK advocated this same economic policy....tax and spend.....continued state operation of utilities and more. The Minister of Finance and his team have led us to a fiscal cliff. The PLP should learn that less taxes; governmental regulations and a positive focused message of hope and help is the way forward.

Affordable health care is very important to the individual and to the whole nation if we are to protect our own well being and to ensure productivity at all levels. The costs for private insurance is too high in many cases and prohibitive for many individuals who need it the most.

The PHA and its staff are to be complimented for working under what I understand to be bad conditions; slave labour wages; reduced benefits and a bad political directorate over these many years. Bahamians want a mixture of private affordable health care and subsidised public health care. Finding the right balance will not be easy, but it has got to be found.

Immigration is a political; economic and cultural can of worms and fire breathing dragons which have been kicked down the road by successive administrations. Political parties and their leaders must outline a clear-cut public policy stance on this issue in the New Year. We cannot go on like this where we don’t know who all are here; what they doing here; how many of them and their Bahamian born children are entitled to regularisation and the beat goes on. We have a Trojan Horse, immigration wise, within our midst.

The slogan: ‘Minnis Got To Go’ has a good ring to it and would make a good mantra for the party faithful and those who wish to come in from the political cold. To God then in all things, be the glory.



ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau

December 16, 2019