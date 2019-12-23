Man ‘Serious’ After Shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on Friday. Shortly before 9pm, a man was in the area of a business on Monastery Street off Bernard Road, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him. The injured man was taken to hospital by EMS where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are also searching for the suspects behind three recent armed robberies. The latest happened shortly after 5am on Sunday. A woman was at Gibbs Corner off East Street when she was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed her of a handbag containing cash and other personal effects. The thieves escaped on foot.

A day earlier, shortly after 4am on Saturday two women were in a black Nissan Tida on Newbold Street, off Market Street, when a dark coloured Honda pulled up behind them. Two gunmen got out of the Honda, ordered the women out of their vehicle and robbed them of a handbag containing cash and their Nissan Tida. A short time later the Nisan Tida was discovered by officers in the area of Celery Drive off Blue Hill Road.

On Friday shortly after 6am, a man was walking on Hamster Road when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of a cell phone and wallet containing cash and other personal effects, before escaping on foot.