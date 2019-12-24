By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

YOUNG business owner Shardae Pratt’s overall goal is to become a major contributing factor to the conservation and preservation of the country’s health conscious environment - through providing high quality skincare products.

Launched just this past January, the entrepreneur’s environment-friendly Bubbles & Lather skin care brand offers natural, handmade body cosmetics made with love and fresh home grown ingredients such as aloe, papaya and Spanish thyme.

“We are aware that there are always ways to positively impact our environment. Thus, we are constantly seeking ways to reduce our carbon footprint while providing the cutest, chicest products. We want to show that you can still be cute while protecting the environment. We also understand that not everyone has the ability to become more involved in conservation but just reducing the amount of waste we generate by using package-free products can help significantly with the global pollution problem,” said Shardae.

The 27-year-old is very passionate about the protection of local wildlife and environmental conservation. She is also passionate about cosmetics and the positive effects natural ingredients can have on a person’s body. Hence, her aim is to use Bubbles and Lather to raise awareness about the damaging effects single-use packaging can have on the environment, while promoting the medicinal qualities found in nature.

“I make an extra effort to use as little packaging as possible and whatever packaging I use must be biodegradable. Currently we provide handmade soaps, shower-bombs and natural deodorants called ‘nat-deo’. However, in 2020 we plan on introducing new products. We are located in the eastern district of the island,” said Shardae.

Speaking of her personal skin care journey, Shardae said she has always had sensitive skin and a lot of the store-bought products were very irritating for her. Her mother suggested she start soap making after coming across an old soap making book at home.

After conducting her own research on the advantages of handmade soap, she decided to give it a shot.

“Although producing my first batch was tedious to say the least, I quickly fell in love with the craft. I ended up making so much soap, it was almost as though I couldn’t stop. I actually came up with the name when I used my first bar of soap. While using it, I excitedly said, ‘Oh my god, this actually bubbled and lathered up.’ Ever since, that phrase stuck with me. In addition, I noticed a difference in the texture of my skin. Other people began noticing as well and began to inquire about what products I was using. I also started letting my family and friends use it and they were also very pleased with their results. Soon, they suggested that I start selling my products and the rest became history,” she said.

She said the health benefits of her products vary according to the type of soap. For example, her turmeric soap aids with various skin conditions such as psoriasis, acne scarring, scabies, eczema and is also considered to be an anti-inflammatory. The Bubbles and Lather charcoal soap is excellent for detoxifying the skin, ridding it of impurities, reducing oiliness in the skin and drying out pimples.

Moreover, the shower-bombs are generally considered to be more therapeutic. So, for those who may need a relaxant, the Bubbles and Lather lavender shower-bombs would be ideal. Her lemongrass or peppermint products are more invigorating, making them ideal for morning showers. Lastly, the deodorants contain no aluminium – a main ingredient in many store-bought deodorants and antiperspirants which is linked to many health risks. Most if not all of her ingredients can be found in the average person’s kitchen.

“Instead of preventing you from sweating and clogging toxins within the body, our nat-deo acts as a protective barrier. This allows for the body to release toxins found in sweat but prevents the odour the often accompanies it. We have received an overwhelming amount of support and encouragement from the general public. Customers enjoy interacting with their supplier because they can put a face to the product; thus, it builds mutual trust and familiarity. We have seen and heard so many positive testimonials from both local and international customers,” said Shardae.

In 2020, Shardae’s plan for Bubbles and Lather is to expand the product line and increase production. The team is also aiming to get the products in to other shops on the island and eventually abroad. “We also plan on becoming more involved in the conservation efforts of our local community. Stay tuned my sudbuds,” said Shardae.