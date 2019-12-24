Helping The Visually Impaired Lead Independent Lives

The Salvation Army’s School for the Blind received a vital donation just in time for Christmas, that will help the visually impaired learn to live self-sufficient, independent lives.

Salvation Army Community Relations and Development Associate Melanese Coakley said the donation of two new braille machines and a new stove is an invaluable contribution to the school’s resources.

“These items are essential for our curriculum, as we not only prepare the children academically, in terms of being qualified for job opportunities, but also to be able to function on their own in day-to-day living,” Ms. Coakley said. “Things like learning how to iron, make a bed, use the stove and cook meals, etc., are important aspects of independent living that you and I as sighted people take for granted, because we can see the fire and we know where the controls are and whatnot. So, we teach these skills because they help prepare our blind and partially-sighted students to function on their own and have that independence they so look forward to once they graduate.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean originally planned to donate the items in September for the back-to-school season; however, extenuating circumstances forced them to postpone until December, making the donation the perfect early Christmas present for the Salvation Army.

“The purpose of the stove is twofold,” said Ms. Coakley. “We use it to cook meals for our students but it’s also a resource in terms of showing them how to use it for themselves. It’s been put to use by them in weekly baking and cooking classes, which they love. And now we can also use it to give them a big Christmas meal in celebration of the season.

“With the braille machines, we have some but these new ones are more modern, because as technology progresses the machines also progress. We’ve had an increase in students, and you’d consider a braille machine like you would a notebook – each student needs to have their own to do their work in the classroom. We have 14 students and now, with these new additions, a total of seven braille machines, so we’re getting closer to where we need to be.”

She added, “We are so thankful CIBC FirstCaribbean came alongside us once again to assist the children of the future. We’re always excited to partner with them and look forward to working with them again later in December for our annual Christmas initiatives.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean will partner with the Salvation Army once again in December for their annual food parcel packing, in anticipation of the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas community luncheon.

The bank’s Managing Director (Bahamas & TCI), Marie Rodland-Allen, said, “CIBC FirstCaribbean has the opportunity to donate to many different charities and community initiatives, and over the last several years we’ve partnered with the Salvation Army for their Christmas luncheon and Christmas parcel packing. When we heard there was a need for braille machines and a stove, we immediately thought this was the perfect opportunity to actually make an impact – not to belittle the other causes we contribute to, but this particular one was near and dear. It’s heartwarming to know these items will make a significant impact to the daily lives of these wonderful kids.”

The Salvation Army’s School for the Blind is a comprehensive educational facility for blind and visually impaired children. It provides students with quality educational programmes using state-of-the-art equipment and assistive technology devices.