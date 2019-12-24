Police Commissioner Leads Bay Street Walkabout

By FARRAH JOHNSON

COMMISSIONER of Police Anthony Ferguson led a walkthrough Bay Street Tuesday as part of ongoing efforts to give the public a sense of security during the busy holiday season.

He was accompanied by the senior command of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, who followed him as he visited a number of business establishments downtown to greet shoppers and distribute pamphlets with holiday safety tips.

“We just wanted to come downtown to see how things are going,” he said.

“And from speaking to some of the visitors that are here and Bahamians alike, (it looks like) they are feeling good and they are spending a lot of money. That is really what we would like to see.”

When asked about the RBPF's plan to curtail crime in the wake of increased armed robberies throughout the capital, Commissioner Ferguson said he is confident that the public has noticed the increase of police presence on the streets.

“We’ve spared no efforts, particularly over the last couple of months, and we are getting a lot of compliments that people are seeing the officers out there,” he said.

The commissioner added that officers are working 24/7 around the clock and insisted that he is “pleased” with the way things are going at the moment.

“Are there going to still be crimes ? Absolutely, but we will do our best to make sure that it is to a minimum.”

Noting that police had to revise their policing strategy after Hurricane Dorian, Commissioner Ferguson also admitted that they have seen a “spike in homicides.”

“It’s not too bad, thank God. Despite all of that going on, we are still at a level where we can be comforted knowing that the country is still a safe place to visit,” he said.

“You’re not going to stop everything, but we’ll continue to do our best to make sure the Bahamian people are safe and able to move about throughout the island.”

During the walkabout, National Security Minister Marvin Dames also commended officers for their hard work.

“While we’re all walking about…and having fun, these men and women in uniform, they’re working,” he told reporters.

“We have officers who have left the capital today to go to Abaco and Grand Bahama away from family members to ensure those residents remain safe. This is what you call the ultimate sacrifice that we often overlook as civilians.”

As for national security plans for the New Year, Mr Dames said the public can expect to see bodycams within the first few weeks of January.

He also said he would like to see the government move the country forward in the “right direction,” by bringing relief to persons suffering, reducing the unemployment rate and empowering young Bahamians.

“That’s our mission and we’ll continue to work to ensure that our people are safe,” he said.

The minister’s comments come hours after the latest armed robbery reports.

In the first incident, shortly before midnight on Monday, a woman in a home on Bahama Boulevard, Flamingo Gardens was robbed by four armed men who entered the home and robbed her of cash and two vehicles, including a black 2008 Mercedes Benz, licence plate AF6870, and a cream coloured 2007 Mini Cooper, licence plate #AS6523, before escaping.

The second incident took place shortly after 3 am on Tuesday. According to reports, a man near a business establishment on East Street, south of Robinson Road, was approached by two men who physically assaulted him and robbed him of a wallet containing cash and other personal items, before escaping on foot.

New Providence police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects responsible for these two armed robberies. Anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).