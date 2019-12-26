One Dead, Two Injured In Car Crash

One man is dead and two others are in hospital after a car crashed in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the three men were travelling west on Robinson Road in the vicinity of Washington Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall.

The front seat passenger sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the other passenger were transported to hospital and are listed in serious condition.

Police are investigating.